Six-year-old girl scoops Clitheroe Castle competition

Schoolgirl Isabel Coulton is all smiles after winning Clitheroe Castle Museum's knights and princesses hunt competition.

The six-year-old from Garstang succeeded in finding all 15 knights and princesses hiding in the museum.

A total of 388 children entered the hunt competition in July.

Claire Sutton, Lancashire County Council's museum manager at Clitheroe, said: "Families with children love searching for the hidden toys within the museum and it's a great way to introduce the children to local heritage. Each month we have a different theme for the hunt."

Tickets for the museum cost £4.50 for adults, £3.40 for concessions. Accompanied children (aged 0-12) and young people (aged 13-18) are free of charge.