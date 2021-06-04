Slaidburn Steam Rally 2021 cancelled due to pandemic
The annual Slaidburn Steam and Vintage Vehicle Rally 2021 has had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It's the second year in a row the popular event, which would have celebrated it's 40th year, has been postponed amid challenges brought about by the pandemic.
This year's event was scheduled to take place on June 26th and 27th.
Captain David McNamee, who organises the family friendly event each year, said: "Unfortunately our event has had to be cancelled because of the uncertainty of the Covid restrictions possibly not being lifted on June 21st.
"The event was started in 1980 and attracts steam engines, vintage tractors, classic and vintage cars and is firmly established on the steam rally calendar and has a unique and fantastic atmosphere.
"All being well next year's event will be held on June 11th and 12th. "