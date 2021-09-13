Slimming World leader sheds pounds and raises pounds on virtual Land's End to John O' Groats virtual walk
A Slimming World leader shed pounds and raised pounds when she walked the equivalent of Land's End to John O' Groats for Pendleside Hospice.
Janet Barnes, a long-time supporter of the hospice, recently completed the 874 mile distance having started in November last year.
The 55-year-old from Brierfield had set herself the challenge of walking the huge distance in 12 months, most of which was covered in East Lancashire, although she did manage to get some steps in at Land's End itself when she visited Cornwall on holiday with partner Duncan Edwards in May.
Janet, who runs Barrowford Slimming World at the Pendle Heritage Centre, said: "I would normally have Pendleside Hospice as my chosen charity for the Corporate Challenge but sadly we couldn't do that last year due to the pandemic.
"I decided to cover the distance between Land's End to John O'Groats nearer to home, although I did manage to visit Land's End so I got a few steps in there."
Janet, who has previously done sponsored skydives and wing-walking for the hospice, raised £1,700 from her latest less scary, but more energetic, fund-raising feat for the hospice for which she has previously helped to raise an amazing £123,000.