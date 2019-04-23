Small businesses and charities urged to attend free digital workshop in Burnley

A free workshop aimed at helping small businesses and charities improve their digital skills is being held in Burnley tomorrow.

Lloyds Banking Group in association with Lancashire Digital Skills Partnership will host the event, which takes place at the Landmark, School Lane, from 9-30am until 1-30pm.

The interactive and collaborative workshop will not only highlight the benefits of digital adoption, but also provide digital skills via their partners at Google.

These sessions will cover:

- Building presence online – which will assist in supporting new to digital organisations to build their presence online

- Social media – an insight into how to grow social media presence and engage proactively with a target audience.

Anybody wishing to register can do so here.

The event will close with time for guests, who are encouraged to bring their own laptops and tablets with them, to engage with trainers and digital champions to discuss any bespoke questions.