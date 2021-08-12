Smiles of joy for Burnley students as they celebrate their GCSE successes

Maryam Ali celebrated 10 grade 9s and hopes to go on and study to become a dentist. “I was shocked I didn’t expect that at all,” she said. “I thought I might get a few 9s but not 10."

Maryam is going to Nelson and Colne College to study A-levels in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology.

Adam Bowden can’t decide between finance and medicine for his future. He celebrated two 9s, 6 8s and 2 7s. He will go to Burnley College to study Maths, further Maths, Chemistry and Physics.

Students at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley collecting their GCSE results this morning (photo by Andy Ford)

Deputy Head Girl Ruby Stannard wants to be a criminal psychologist. Ruby celebrated three Grade 8s, three Grade 7s, a Grade 6 and a 7/6 in her GCSEs.

Ruby hopes to go to Burnley College to study English Language and Literature, Criminology and A' level Dance.

“The dance is just something a bit different!” said Ruby. “I remember in year seven we were asked what we wanted to achieve in Year 11.

"I said to be head girl or deputy head girl and I achieved it. It’s been unbelievable. I have loved my time at BTRCC, the people I have met, the staff, I have loved everything about it.”

Maryam Ali celebrated 10grade 9s (photo by Andy Ford)

Head Girl Eve Bibby is leaving her options open for the future but will study A 'levels at Burnley College.

Eve wants to study RE, History and Psychology after celebrating two Grade 9s, six Grade 8s and two Grade 7s in her GCSEs.

She said: "“I was really surprised to be head girl but am proud. We have had to do a lot of it on-line this year but it’s been good.

“I have loved the community aspect of BTRCC and, being head girl, I have tried to promote it even more. I am still undecided about my future career.”

Adam Bowden celebrated two 9s, 6 8s and 2 7s(photo by Andy Ford)

Chloe Lawrence wants to study medicine in the future and hopes to do A' levels at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School. “I want to study Biology, Chemistry and Maths and study medicine at university.”