Storm Ciara: Flood alerts issued for Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley

Flood warnings have been issued for rivers in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley as gusts and heavy rain lashes East Lancashire.

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for the River Calder in Whalley, Earby Beck, Colne Water at Lenches - around Waterside Industrial Estate and Green Road, Green Brook and Sweet Clough at Padiham, River Calder at Padiham,

Specialists believe that the danger, rated highest in Burnley town centre, outlying areas of Colne and Walsden, near Todmorden, will peak around lunchtime today.

Environment officers have been out checking river gauges at dawn, leading to warnings that roads and farmland located close to the rivers are at serious risk of flooding.

A spokesman said: "We urge residents to prepare, remain vigilant and avoid walking and driving through low-lying land or near local watercourses."