News of road closures across East Lancashire as Storm Ciara hits towns and villages.

Victoria Park in Carr Road, Nelson flooded.

Floods are causing havoc in East Lancashire this weekend

Tree fallen down on Cotton Tree car park

Deep water under the railway bridge in Billington

King Street, Whalley closed

Barnoldswick Road between Red Lane and cross Gaites has been closed

By-pass flooded towards Higham from Fence

Under the bridge between Whalley and Barrow has flooded