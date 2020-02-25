Storm Dennis could not put off former Burnley school classmates from first ever reunion

Storm Dennis could not stop almost 40 former classmates from meeting up at a very special high school reunion.

Around 36 students from the former Burnley Girls' High School gathered at Crow Wood Leisure for the event.

How they used to look...the class of 1979 at the former Burnley Girls' High School.

Held on the same night that Storm Dennis hit the area, the reunion was a huge success with one ex student making the trip from France to be there.

The idea for the reunion for the school, that stood in Kiddrow Lane, came during a Macmillan coffee morning organised in September last year by former pupil Debbie Hargreaves.

She said: "Two of my old schoolfriends came along and as we talked about the old days one of them said we should have a reunion.

"I put a message out on facebook to see if there was any interest and the response was overwhelming."

Debbie booked the venue, made name badges for the night and brought along a selection of old photographs for everyone to see. A keen baker, she also made a cake to mark the first reunion.

Several who attended the reunion ,who still live local, are going to stay in touch and meet for coffee regularly and a second reunion is on the cards to celebrate the pals' turning 60 in three years.