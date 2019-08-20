Success for Stonyhurst’s first-ever literature and film festival

Hundreds of book and film lovers travelled from across the UK to attend the first-ever Stonyhurst Literature and Film Festival.

Crowds of literary fans rushed to the inaugural event this weekend to see talks from famous faces such as best-selling author Dr Adam Kay, actor Simon Callow and BAFTA award-winning writer Debbie Horsfield.

Visitors enjoy open air cinema experience

The festival offered exclusive seminars, Q&A panels and talks from leaders in the UK’s literature and film industry, as well as local authors and filmmakers such as David Hatton and Jenn Ashworth.

Actor, author and director Simon Callow delivered a talk about his career as a writer, sharing witty anecdotes from his childhood and discussing his latest literary ventures.

Simon said: “Books are very central to my life, especially as I’ve written a lot of them - I can’t imagine a life without books."

Film fans took their seats at the open-air cinema as the event came to a close on Saturday evening, with a showing of award-winning film Bohemian Rhapsody. Set against the backdrop of the historic school and surrounding valley, it was a fitting finale to the Stonyhurst Literature and Film Festival.

Actor Simon Callow takes centre stage

Broden Salmon (19), won the Young Film Makers Competition which ran as part of the festival. The Burnley lad had his short film "One Time in Winter" played for audiences at the outdoor cinema.

Broden said: “The film was a combination of surrealism and my desire to capture a story that people can relate to. It is exciting being a young film maker in the North West, especially in places like Clitheroe, as there are many young creatives doing things, from music to art, film and literature – everything that has been celebrated here at the festival."

Rebecca Cowley, director of Stonyhurst Enterprises and organiser of the festival, said: “Stonyhurst has played host to and has also inspired some of the biggest names in literature across our 425-year history. The Stonyhurst Literature and Film Festival was the perfect platform to share our literary connections with visitors from across the UK.”