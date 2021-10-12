Super-fit Clitheroe pensioner (77) runs her fifth London marathon

The amazing 77-year-old laced her trainers and pounded the streets of London to finish the 26.2-mile race in honour of her late husband Keith. Not only is this Anne's fifth London Marathon under her belt, in total she has run an incredible 21 marathons around the globe.

And the mother-of-three was left stunned when her daughter, Kimberley, who she hadn't seen for 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, surprised her mum by flying over from Spain just in time for the epic challenge!

"She secretly booked a flight home and after completing her quarantine, she surprised me a few days before I was set to run the marathon," said Anne. "I hadn't seen Kimberley since the beginning of the pandemic as she lives in Spain and I was actually due to fly out to see her at the end of this month so it was a lovely surprise and I was absolutely over the moon."

She did it! Anne Harwood successfully completes her fifth London Marathon

Speaking of her race, she said: "It was such a wonderful atmosphere and I really felt the love.

"Everyone is so proud of me. Keith suffered from Parkinson’s disease and I ran to raise awareness of the importance of the Parkinsons' team being on hand when a person suffering with Parkinson's is admitted to hospital or attends for a routine procedure, which is unrelated to his condition so he gets the support and care he requires."

She added: "I would like to wholeheartedly thank everyone who donated and supported me throughout the marathon challenge. I have raised £2,300 and donations are continuing to pour in. Thanks also to my eldest son, Chris, who has helped me so much."

While Anne is enjoying a well-deserved rest, she has no plans to slow down and hopes to take part in more fundraising events in the future.