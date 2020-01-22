Superstar Zayn Malik makes Burnley girl's fund-raising mountain a little easier to climb after shock donation

A young mum has described the shock and joy she experienced when she realised global superstar Zayn Malik had donated £10,000 to help get her little girl specialist cancer treatment.



Helen Robinson faces the agonising task of raising £150,000 to get her five-year-old daughter Caitlin to Barcelona for specialist treatment not available on the NHS.

Caitlin and baby sister Skyla

And that mountain has now been made a little easier to climb after the former One Direction heart-throb pledged £10,000 to Helen's Gofundme yesterday morning.

A delighted and shocked Helen said: "I got up in the morning and checked the page like I always and couldn't believe when the total raised had jumped by more than £10,000 so quickly.

"When I scanned the list of names and saw Zayn's there I couldn't believe it. It would be nice if I could thank him personally but I obviously don't have his contact details. It's a big boost and I hope it can encourage others to donate."

Caitlin, who attends Ightenhill Primary School, was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma last year, after months of misdiagnosis from doctors who could not get to the bottom of why a bruise had appeared on Caitlin's eye.

Desperate to raise the cash after chemotherapy in this country, Helen has now embarked on a series of fund-raising activities including the Gofundme and local events.

