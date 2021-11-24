'Survived Lockdown Festival' brings jam-packed day of live entertainment to Brierfield Working Men's Club

The Switch perform at the Survived Lockdown Festival at Brierfield Working Men's Club

The “Survived Lockdown Festival”, organised by Richard Hepke and Steve Worrall, both parents to young drummers in two local bands, saw more than 200 people fill the upstairs function room.

The line-up included Cosmic Slop, No Quarter, Rooster Rebellion, Reloaded, The Chimps, The Opening Scene, Lythium, Nomadic, The Switch, Overload and Prophets Without Honour, with Burnley drag Queen, Elta Avelon, acting as compere.

All acts donated their time for free, which meant the festival was able to raise just shy of £400 for The Sophie Lancaster Foundation, a charity that works to promote tolerance and acceptance for others.

The event was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley, Coun. Mark Townsend and wife Kerry, who were greeted by club official Luke Hamilton.