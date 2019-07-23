Teen's triathlon will raise money for Pendleside Hospice in memory of grandmother

An energetic teenager is preparing to tackle a triathlon in memory of her grandmother who died this year at Pendleside Hospice.

Fourteen year-old Caitlin Bowden is taking part in a Triathlon in September in memory of her grandma Margaret Pollard who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease in 2015.

Caitlin in training

Margaret attended Pendleside Hospice day services where Caitlin said "Pendleside was a place where she could go to make friends, relax and have fun."

Margaret died at the hospice this February.

Caitlin said: "Although I did not want her to leave us, I know she was fantastically cared for by the staff at Pendleside in the worst periods of her illness.

"No one wants to see their loved one suffer. I cannot imagine how much harder our journey would have been without Pendleside Hospice. I have chosen to complete my triathlon in aid of Pendleside to help people just like my grandma and their families."

Caitlin’s challenge will consist of a one mile swim, a 24 mile cycle and 10km run.

If you would like to support Caitlin with this challenge, please visit her Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caitin-bowden to donate.