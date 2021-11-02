Ten spooktacular pictures show Clitheroe youngsters celebrating the scariest night of the year

Despite the very wet and windy weather, 200 youngsters and their families enjoyed a fun-filled Halloween trail around Clitheroe Castle raising £40 for the NSPCC.
The event was organised by Lucy Greenhalgh, the manager of La Tete et Tout in Moor Lane and prizes were handed out for the best carved pumpkin and a winner was chosen for the best dressed family.
1. Frightful family fun at Clitheroe Castle on Halloween. Picture by Lucy Greenhalgh
Frightful family fun at Clitheroe Castle on Halloween. Picture by Lucy Greenhalgh
2. Frightful family fun at Clitheroe Castle on Halloween. Picture by Lucy Greenhalgh
Frightful family fun at Clitheroe Castle on Halloween. Picture by Lucy Greenhalgh
3. Frightful family fun at Clitheroe Castle on Halloween. Picture by Lucy Greenhalgh
Frightful family fun at Clitheroe Castle on Halloween. Picture by Lucy Greenhalgh
4. Frightful family fun at Clitheroe Castle on Halloween. Picture by Lucy Greenhalgh
Frightful family fun at Clitheroe Castle on Halloween. Picture by Lucy Greenhalgh