Frightful family fun at Clitheroe Castle on Halloween. Picture by Lucy Greenhalgh

Ten spooktacular pictures show Clitheroe youngsters celebrating the scariest night of the year

With trick or treating back on the cards after last year's Covid-19 restrictions, there was no holding back for Clitheroe youngsters who went all out to dress up for the spooky season.

By Faiza Afzaal
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:58 am

Despite the very wet and windy weather, 200 youngsters and their families enjoyed a fun-filled Halloween trail around Clitheroe Castle raising £40 for the NSPCC.

The event was organised by Lucy Greenhalgh, the manager of La Tete et Tout in Moor Lane and prizes were handed out for the best carved pumpkin and a winner was chosen for the best dressed family.

