The most unlikely events to happen in your lifetime - what are the odds?

Extensive research has been conducted into the odds of various things happening in people's everyday lives, from being hit by a bus and being struck by lightning, not just once but twice, to becoming the President of the United States and even meeting their doppelgänger.

The chances of meeting your doppelgänger are extremely unlikely, sitting at 1 in 1,000,000,000,000 – so unless you have a twin that you’re not aware of, don’t hold out hopes to see your doppelgänger walking down the street.

Some of the most unlikely odds to ever happen are:

The odds of dying in a tornado are 1 in 13,000,000

Meeting your doppelgänger – 1 in 1,000,000,000,000

Finding £100 on the street – 1 in 333,062,500

Becoming the President of the United States – 1 in 209,000,000

Winning the lottery – 1 in 45,057,474

Odds of going blind after laser eye surgery – 1 in 5,000,000

That a left-hand person will die while using a right-handed appliance – 1 in 4,400,000

Dying in a shark attack – 1 in 3,748,067

Getting hit by a bus – 1 in 2,700,000

Being dealt a Royal Flush in poker – 1 in 2,598,960

So many of us pin our hopes on winning the lottery each week, however we’re actually more likely to be killed by a stray firework (1 in 340,733) or become a movie star (1 in 110,500).

For those who hope to travel to space, the chances of becoming an astronaut aren’t that unlikely, sitting at 1 in 1,525.