Theatre group's new Burnley home to be showcased at coffee morning this weekend
A long established theatre group, that is moving back to Burnley after several years of staging performances in Pendle, is to showcase its new home this Saturday (August 21st)
The Garrick will hold a coffee morning at Burnley Youth Theatre in Queen's Park Road from 10am to noon to give members and patrons a chance to see where all future performances will be held. There will be coffee, cake and book stalls and a raffle.
For several years, The Garrick has been on stage at the ACE Centre in Nelson, so the return to Burnley heralds the launch of a new era.
The performance season itself starts next month starting with Teechers from September 1st to 4th followed by The Right Thing in October.
To book tickets for any of the season’s 2021/2022 productions, contact ticket secretary Martin Chadwick email: [email protected], text 07788 554939, or answerphone service 01282 439997.