Theme night was a blinding success for Burnley duo aiming to raise awareness of disease that affects one in eight men

A Peaky Blinders theme night saw the Burnley Mechanics Theatre transformed into a set from the smash hit television show.

Guests dressed as the characters from the show for the event which raised the terrific amount of £4,500 for Prostate Cancer UK.

These two couples are ready 1920s style for the Peaky Blinders themed night.

Organised by Burnley men Rik Clough and Nick Emmott, this brings the total they have raised to a massive £10,000, and they still have more fund raising to do including a static bike ride in a supermarket.

And in June they will take on a massive challenge when they ride in the first stage of the Tour de France in aid of the charity. Both keen and seasoned cyclists, the duo admit that pedalling the 192km will be tough as the course is uphill on narrow cobbled streets.

Battling and overcoming prostate cancer inspired Rik (52) to take on the challenge to raise cash and awareness of the disease.

Along with the charity bike ride Rik and his Karen came up with the idea for the Peaky Blinders event.

Two guests pose for the camera at the Peaky Blinders charity night.

Compered by Michael Bradshaw, guests tucked into a three course meal and entertainment was provided by Andy Brown as Elvis and live band Steeros.

There were some fabulous auction prizes up for grabs including four tickets to see Westlife donated by Hippo that raised £650, a Silver Cross pram, Cloud Nine hair straighteners from Salon Promotions, a Burnley shirt donated by FX Fitness and several other Clarets items donated by Burnley Football Club.

Dad of two, Rik has his own company, Continuous Improvement Solutions and dad-of-three Nick owns Burnley based CGS Glazing. He lives in Burnley with his partner, Tracy Rainford.

Along with raising as much money as possible for the charity, for Rik raising awareness of the disease is also a vital part of the challenge.

This group are all ready for the Peaky Blinders themed charity night.

One men in eight are diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their their life and Rik, who also works at Barnoldswick's Rolls Royce, believes a big factor is lack of awareness.

Anyone who would like to donate to Rik's fund is asked to go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RikClough or to donate £5 text RIKC66£5 to70070

Rik's son Jake with his partner Libby Fitton at the Peaky Blinders night