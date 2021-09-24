'There is no fuel shortage!' – Burnley police urge motorists to stop panic buying
Burnley police are urging motorists to stop panic buying with long queues piling unnecessary pressure on petrol stations.
Earlier today, Transport Secretary Grant Shapp said supply problems had led to a "handful" of stations across the country closing, but people should carry on buying petrol as normal.
Insp. Chris Valentine, from Burnley police, has now put out a similar statement in response to increasing traffic issues around the town.
"Some of you may have read in the local and national news about issues with fuel at petrol stations," he said.
"I just wanted to take this opportunity to remind people that the issues are with a shortage of tanker drivers that means a very small number of stations are awaiting slightly longer for delivery of fuel. There is no actual fuel shortage.
"Tonight we have seen the beginnings of people ‘panic buying’ which is causing traffic issues on the roads with people queuing up.
"I would urge people to just continue fuelling up as and when you need it. By panic buying like this all you do is add more demand on petrol stations which will lead to a fuel shortage caused by our own making!"