Thirty youngsters brave monsoon conditions to take part in Burnley Mayor's Mile fun run
Heavy rain could not put off 30 children from taking part in a fun run in Burnley's Towneley Park on Saturday.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:34 pm
Updated
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:37 pm
The children braved the weather to take part in the Mayor' s Mile and each one taking part was presented with a finishers' medal.
Hosted by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife and Mayoress, Kerry, there were sweet treat rewards for the youngsters and also face painting.
Members of the Mayoress's fund raising committee helped to organise and marshal the event.