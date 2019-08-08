This Emmerdale and Heartbeat star will judge Lancashire Women's charity photo competition

A celebrity is judging a new photo competition launched by charity Lancashire Women.

Emmerdale and Heartbeat star Emma Atkins will pick 10 winners of Capture the Caption. The actress, who plays Charity Dingle in ￼￼Emmerdale, is asking photographic enthusiasts to send in pictures categorised by five different values. Each value has two captions that the photograph needs to represent.

The winning photograph will be printed in Lancashire Women's brand new Care Card Collection of greeting cards set to raise vital funds for the charity.

The values are their captions are:

#Empowering:

1. You, yes YOU, are stronger than you could ever imagine;

2. Drive your way – life’s highway is open to everyone & the routes are endless.

#NonJudgemental:

3. You are you – you are unique – just as you are… is just fine;

4. Look beyond the label – you will see who I really am.

#Hones:

5. Achievements are the dreams we dare to live;

6. Look out world – here I come.

#Collaborative:

7. We are better together, take my hand and let’s see where it takes us;

8. Between you and me – oh the possibilities.

#Creative:

9. There are many ways to get there – do it your way – it’s the right way and will be much more fun;

10. Her life – her canvas – her picture – her way.

The winners will be chosen by the Lancashire Women team and actress Emma Atkins, who has shared the competition on her personal Instagram page. The soap star became an ambassador for the charity after taking part in its awarding-winning Walk With event last year.

Entries will be accepted by commenting or direct messaging on either Emma or the charity's social media pages, or emailing the team at Development@lancashirewomen.org by Friday, September 6th.