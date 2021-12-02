Thousands raised for charity dedicated to finding a cure for genetic disorders in children at Burnley awards night

Hosted by Ian Fraser, who is part of the development team at Nelson' s Graham Engineering and also social secretary of the branch, the company was presented with the award for the Apprenticeship Employer of the Year.

Around 300 people attended the evening from across the country and a presentation ceremony was held to award certificates and trophies to apprentices for their excellence shown throughout the year.

The dinner also raised the magnificent total of £10,000 for the Gem Appeal, a Rochdale based charity dedicated to finding a cure for genetic disorders in children.

Ian Fraser (far right with guests at the annual dinner of the North Western branch of the Welding Institute

Graham Engineering has been a champion of the charity for several years raising over £30,000 through a series of different events including race nights and a regular sponsored bike ride to Blackpool.

In 2017, eight colleagues took part in a Benidorm or Bust rally, and raised £2,500 for the charity.

Calling themselves the Lancashire Lads, Ian Fraser, Chris Hogan, John Harrison, Mark Wolstenholme, Mark Fitzpatrick, Paul Ashworth, Ian Dawes and Steve Fagan made the 1,400 mile from Dover to Benidorm in two customised black cabs.