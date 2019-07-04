Three Peaks conquered in aid of Pendleside Hospice

The sky was certainly the limit when a group of 28 walkers conquered the three highest peaks in Great Britain in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

The rugged beauty of the Glen Nevis Valley in Scotland, stunning Snowdonia and the lovely Lake District presented their soaring summits to the group who climbed Ben Nevis (1,344m.), Snowdon (1,085m.) and Scafell Pike (978m.).

Over one arduous weekend the group, sponsored by Sagar Insurance, walked 25 miles, climbed over 3,400m. and travelled around 460 miles between mountains. The weather was varied on each mountain and tested everyone. On Scafell the group experienced a plethora of conditions frm sweltering heat to cold, torrential down pours and fog.

Sam Keenan, who was one of the fastest walkers to finish the challenge with a time of 22 hours and nine minutes, said: "The Three Peaks Challenge was definitely challenging. We had very little to no sleep for over 24 hours but it was a brilliant weekend, with a great bunch of people.

"There were times when it felt like the end was a very long way off but we were spurred on by the fantastic support we received and knowing that the money we raised was going to make a real difference to people's lives. We are very proud to have taken part for a very worthwhile cause."

Sammi Graham, head of Events at Pendleside Hospice, said: “Everyone who took part should be very proud of themselves and I would like to thank them all for supporting the hospice.

"This was not an easy challenge but the walkers made a great team who stuck together and supported each other throughout. All walkers made it back to the hospice in one piece, most with expected aches and pains, but a huge sense of achievement."