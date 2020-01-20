Top chef opens Clitheroe school's new food tech facility

An award-winning Ribble Valley chef has thrown her weight behind an initiative inspiring a new generation of budding cooks.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen, executive chef at Michelin-starred Northcote, declared the brand-new food technology room at Ribblesdale High School officially open. The room is part of the first phase of new building work currently being carried out at the Clitheroe school as part of their expansion plans. Invited guests to celebrate the opening included Stella Brunskill, the Mayor of the Ribble Valley, representatives from Ribble Valley Borough Council, Springboard and Blackburn and Burnley Colleges - who were all impressed with the new facilities.

Civic dignitaries and special guests gather for the opening

Ribble Valley business, James’ Places has supported the school and the event by offering on site visits to Holmes Mill for both business studies, catering and hospitality. Ribblesdale High School staff have been instrumental in forging strong industry links in the rural borough to inspire and motivate their pupils in making their career choices.

Mrs McLeod, the food, hospitality and catering teacher at the school said: “The new room feels much more spacious and modern than our previous food room. We have been able to fit in many more ovens and sinks due to the well-designed layout. Pupils are excited by the new facilities and all the equipment they use is brand new!”

As well as invited guests, the current Year 10 group studying the Level 2 H&C vocational award were also invited to attend as an opportunity to meet with Lisa. She was happy to answer their questions about the hospitality and catering industry and her own career to date as well as opportunities and pathways available to them as a future career in the Industry.