Top marks for Clitheroe school in 'good' Ofsted report

Pupils, staff and governors at St James' C of E Primary School are all smiles after receiving a positive Ofsted report.

Ofsted inspectors recently visited the school and rated it as "Good".

Pupils celebrate their most recent Ofsted report

The school was praised in all areas, including the quality of education given, behaviour and attitudes of staff and pupils, personal development and leadership and management.

In her report, inspector Emma Jackson, said: “This is a school where everyone feels valued. Leaders and teachers have high expectations of pupils and pupils behave well. Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, achieve well. The teaching of reading is a high priority for the school. Leaders have made sure that teachers have the subject knowledge to teach the full range of subjects in the ambitious curriculum. Pupils enjoy their learning. They are gaining the knowledge and skills that leaders have set out in the curriculum plans."

She went on to state: "Governors are very committed to the school. They make sure that they ask challenging questions, which allows them to have a good understanding of the school’s effectiveness. Teachers are appreciative of leaders’ efforts to reduce the workload of staff. Safeguarding has a high priority. Teachers know families well and relationships are strong. Leaders work closely with a wide range of professionals to make sure that vulnerable families get the help and support that they need."

Staff and governors at the Greenacre Street-school are delighted with the report, especially as the inspection came at the end of a busy term. Despite the distractions of Christmas, all the pupils and staff responded to the visit with enthusiasm. Headteacher, Mrs Fiona Pattison, expressed her thanks to the whole school family of staff, pupils, parents and governors, as well as members of St James’ Church, for their support during the inspection.