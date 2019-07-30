Tractors roll for annual Ribble Valley road run

Despite the inclement weather, 44 tractors took part in this year's Pendle Witch Tractor Road Run.

The event, which is in its seventh year, saw all makes of tractors from a 1955 Grey Fergi to a 2019 John Deere.

The tractors left West Bradford Village Hall for a 33-mile drive travelling through Waddington, Mitton, Whalley, Billington, Brockhall Village, Ribchester,and Longridge Fell before returning to the Village Hall for lunch.

A spokesman said: "The event was a huge success. We would like to thank all the drivers who took part, all the stewards who kept the tractors on the right route. Proceeds from the event will go to West Bradford Village Hall."