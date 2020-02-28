Traditionalist Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg visits Ribble Valley

The Leader of the House of Commons took time out of his busy schedule to come to the Ribble Valley.

More than 100 guests waited in good spirits to welcome the Rt Hon. Jacob Rees-Mogg

A spokesman said: "According to his Sat Nav, the journey from his previous engagement in York should have taken an hour less than it did, which meant that he was late for a speaking engagement at the invitation of Ribble Valley Conservative Association. Over 100 assembled guests nevertheless waited in good spirits for his arrival whereupon he answered 15 of the 30 questions submitted in a very good-humoured session."