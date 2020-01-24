Trawden Library and Community Centre shortlisted for 'Rural Oscar'

Trawden Forest Library and Community Centre has been named a finalist in the Countryside Alliance Awards.

The awards are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food and farming, enterprise and heritage through our small hard-working businesses.

The 'Rural Oscars', now in their 15th year, have become the definitive rural business award to win. They are set apart from other award schemes because they are driven by public nomination, offering customers the chance to say why their favourite businesses are worthy of national acclaim.

The awards received over 18,000 nominations this year so Trawden Forest Library has done extremely well to reach the regional final.

Pendle Andrew Stephenson MP said: “The Countryside Alliance Awards celebrate those businesses that go the extra mile and are the cornerstone of rural communities.

“Trawden Forest Library has shown that by reaching the regional finals – testament to the hard work and service they provide to the community.

“I will be following their progress with pride and will be championing their success.”

Countryside Alliance awards director Sarah Lee said: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year. The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.

“They exist to sing the praises of those who work hard to keep our communities and the rural economy ticking, but don’t seek the spotlight.

“Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition”