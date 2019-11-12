Tributes pour in for much-loved Blues' stalwart

Members of Clitheroe Football Club are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Stuart Cunliffe, who died last weekend.

Stuart lived close to the ground and for many years had been an integral part of the ground maintenance team during the week, as well as match-day steward at Shawbridge and kitman for the team home and away.

He will be remembered fondly as a key part of the club and an essential part of the glue which held the place together, by many Clitheroe players for his mischievous sense of humour after a game and by his friends and colleagues in the tight-knit team which runs the club.

In his final weeks, players and friends sent videos to Stuart to lift his spirits and he was delighted that he was in people’s thoughts. He will be deeply missed by many.

Stuart’s funeral will take place at St Paul’s Church in Low Moor, Clitheroe, at 9-45am on Friday, followed by Accrington Crematorium at 11am.

Friends and family will then join in the British Legion in Clitheroe afterwards to celebrate Stuart’s life. All are welcome.

A minute’s applause in memory of Stuart and his contribution to the club will be held before kick-off when the Blues face Tadcaster Albion at Shawbridge on Saturday.