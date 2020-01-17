Tributes to former Plumbe Street Miners' Club steward

A well-known former steward of Burnley's Plumbe Street Miners' Club has died.

Mr Kevin O'Hara (78) was a popular and familiar face at the Miners where he worked from 1992 to 2007.

Born in Keighley, Mr O'Hara moved to Lancashire in 1979 when he became landlord at the King's Arms in Padiham with his late wife Anne, working there until 1986 when he went on to work at a number of working men's clubs across the area.

Kevin, described as a committed family man by his eldest child Samantha, also leaves other children Claire, Sean and Katie, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Samantha said: "Dad retired in 2007 aged 66, but was still very well-known across East Lancashire. He was a keen Leeds United fan who worked in the pub trade for most of his life. He also worked at Rolls-Royce in Barnoldswick.

"Dad was lovely, really gentle and kind. He enjoyed footbll and cricket and still went on club outings from the Miners Club up until recently. He was diagnosed with cancer in December, but died in hospital surrounded by his family on January 11th."

Mr O'Hara's funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 22nd, with a requiem mass at St Peter's RC Chapel, Stonyhurst College, at 10-30 before internment at St Joseph's Cemetery, Hurst Green. A wake will be held at Plumbe Street Miners at 1pm.