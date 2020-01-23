Turf Moor to host key England U21 fixture

Turf Moor will play host to a key England Under 21 fixture in March.

The European U21 Championship qualifier on Monday, March 30th, will see Aidy Boothroyd's side take on Turkey in a 7-45pm kick-off.

The game is part of a qualifying double-header, with England first hosting Andorra at Stoke City's stadium on Thursday, March 26th.

England are top of qualifying Group 3 after four wins in their first four matches.

In the reverse fixture, the Young Lions beat Turkey 3-2 in a closely-contested game in Izmit in September, with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice and Reiss Nelson sealing the win.

Tickets for both games are priced £1 for children and an early bird discount of £10 for adults is available until 16 February (standard price of £15 from 17 February).

Group booking, concession and Charter Standard discounts also apply.