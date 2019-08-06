TV personality Danny Sebastian attends fundraiser in memory of Clitheroe mother

A daughter organised a special fundraising day and completed a sponsored walk to honour the memory of her mother who died nine years ago.



Amy Leigh Rice (28) organised "9 miles for 9 years" and raised £700 for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of her mother, Wendy Rice, who died from lung cancer.

Amy Rice

The fundraiser, held at Edisford Primary School playing fields, saw dozens of people from far and wide descend into Clitheroe to support the event. Attractions included two bouncy castles arranged and manned by PA Leisure, Burnley, a raffle, refreshments and football games.

BBC’s celebrity, Danny Sebastian, who appears on "Bargain Hunt" and "CBeebies Junk Rescue" also attended and kindly helped Amy with the raffle draw. He also organised and took part in a game of football.

A sponsored nine-mile walk was held a day before the fundraiser and completed by Amy's family and friends.

Amy would like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved and who contributed towards the huge success of the two fundraisers. A special thanks to family and friends who attended and the local businesses for contributions towards raffle prizes, plus Edisford Primary School too.