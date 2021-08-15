Two casualties treated after Burnley house fire
Crews from Burnley and Nelson were called to extinguish a fire in the first floor of a house in Reed Street, Burnley.
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 9:35 am
Updated
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 9:38 am
Firefighters brought the fire, which broke out on Friday evening, under control using two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a fan unit.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two casualties were given precautionary checks, but declined hospital treatment. Crews were in attendance for around one hour and ten minutes."