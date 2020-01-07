Two walkers rescued after getting lost in the Trough of Bowland

Volunteers from the Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team were called by Lancashire Police after reports two walkers had got lost in the Holme House Fell area.

Seventeen rescue team members searched in the dense fog on the fells on Saturday afternoon. The walkers were found and walked safely off the hill to Bleasdale, where they were checked over before returning to their car in Chipping.

The BPMRT, who are all volunteers are on call 24 hours a day throughout the year. They had an extremely busy start to the year with four call outs in five days in the Forest of Bowland and Parbold areas.

