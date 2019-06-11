Uneven Nelson back street causing problems for elderly and children

An uneven back street is causing a danger to an elderly Nelson resident according to her son.

Mr Tariq Mushtaq said the cobbled street behind his house in Roberts Street has become sunken and uneven in the last year.

Mr Mushtaq said the condition had become so bad in recent months and that he was unhappy with Lancashire County Council's response to his complaint.

"The county council’s unsatisfactory response six months ago to my complaint about the danger of the sunken backstreet was to come and just place two cones over the dips.

"When we place any goods out to be collected, because of the unevenness, things fall over. This can include wheelie bins and therefore can give the wrong impression of flytipping. It is proving tricky even for the waste collection personnel on collection days.

"We no longer put any washing out because of the danger of walking on it and children no longer play like they used to on it for the same reason.

"Several residents including my own mother have fallen or stumbled at some point. It gathers water when it rains heavily. Residents used to wash their cars on Sundays and it used to be a nice meeting place for a chat but now it seems almost deserted.

"All of us pay council tax, this is very frustrating for us. I have many residents approach me constantly to act on their behalf and get something done."

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Inspectors have previously checked the back street behind Roberts Street and some work was undertaken last year.

"We would encourage this resident to report any faults with the street through our Report It tool on our website (https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/report-it/) so it can be assessed by an inspector."