University students given town centre taste at exclusive 'Welcome to Burnley' night

The ‘Welcome to Burnley’ night, organised by burnley.social in collaboration with UCLan and BCUC, was held at Illuminati Bar and Restaurant in Hammerton Street.

Thrilled students enjoyed a free cocktail or mocktail upon entry, and a large free buffet for them to tuck into.

Event organiser Luke Pollard said: “This event was to celebrate Burnley’s growing student numbers and we absolutely succeeded in doing that.

University students enjoy the 'Welcome to Burnley' night held at Illuminati. Photo: Caitlin Woodend

"It was originally going to be exclusively for new students but we decided to make it open to all years as previous years had missed out on their own freshers night.”

Luke is the digital marketing coordinator for the burnley.social brand, which aims at supporting the increasing student population and raising young people’s ambitions in the town,