Up to 400 Burnley office workers will have access to lifesaving defibrillator thanks to medical company

The defibrillator is available for people at Business First, and also residents in nearby Rosegrove and Lowerhouse, if an emergency situation arises.

The machine was donated by Australian healthcare technical company Alcidion which recently opened its Burnley branch at Business First in Liverpool Road.

When colleagues were asked for ideas how the company could contribute to the community in a charitable way Katy Cain, who is head of solution and clinical consulting UK, immediately thought of a defibrillator.

Katy Cain (right) and Kerry Kelly with the defibrillator which Alcidion, the company they work for, donated to Business First in Burnley

Katy said: "I knew there was a keenness in the local area for more defibs and thought it would be great idea to have one here where there are hundreds of people working and it is also close to a busy residential area also."

Katy was inspired by her friend and fellow netball player, Jodie Sutcliffe, who mounted her own fund raising for more defibs across Burnley after she heroically saved her dad's life when he collapsed with a cardiac arrest.

Jodie raised £4,000 in just three months and the first defibrillator she paid for was unveiled at Rosegrove Chippy in Lowerhouse Lane in September.

The new defib at Business First is voice activated and comes with full instructions how to use it and also has a video on how to operate it for those with no hearing.

Jodie Sutcliffe with her dad, Michael, whose life she saved when he had a cardiac arrest, with the first defibrillator she raised money for at Rosegrove Chippy in Burnley.

A defibrillator, also known as an automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses the life-threatening cardiac arrest when the heart stops.

With simple audio and visual commands, AEDs are designed to be simple to use by a layperson.

Katy has worked as a nurse for the East Lancs Health Authority for over 20 years and is also an experienced cardiology sister.

And while she has saved multiple lives during her career on the wards, she knows how vital community defibrillators are. In 2014 Katy was called on to help a fellow school governor when he collapsed during a meeting after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Katy said: "Although this was something I was used to dealing with, it was not in the normal situation I was used to and to have to act without any equipment to hand made it even more daunting.

"I am pleased we managed to save him and he is doing ok to this day."

Katy was nominated for an award for her heroic efforts and won the school where she was governor, Lowerhouse Primary, a defibrillator.