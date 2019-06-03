Valley man marks 70th milestone by cycling 874 miles

While most people might fancy booking a relaxing cruise holiday to celebrate their 70th birthday, a Billington man decided to get on his bike and cycle the length of the UK!

Gordon Fishlock celebrated the milestone by cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity.

The ride was spread over 28 days and his cycling ranged from 30 to 70 miles a day. He finished on Friday.

Gordon, who has been an ambulance First Responder for over 17 years, braved all weathers on a second-hand bike he purchased for £150 four years ago to complete the ride.

A family spokesman said; “Gordon’s eldest son, Chris, was diagnosed with a brain tumour several years ago, but has since made a good recovery and Gordon wants to raise awareness. He set off from Land’s End on May 2nd and finished in John O’Groats on May 31st.

“He has used Sustran cycle routes, which use canal towpaths, disused railway tracks and quiet cycling paths as much as possible. This has meant he has taken a longer route through many major towns and cities, covering about 1,000 miles in all. He lost a stone in weight on the first half of his journey despite claiming to ‘eating like a horse’! His birthday cake celebrated his forthcoming epic journey!”

When not cycling, Gordon works tirelessly for road improvements in the Longworth Road area of Billington, where he lives. He is also a local businessman, running his own tool making workshop in Whalley, Abbey Engineering for many years, retiring at 70.

Gordon has set himself the target of raising £2,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity and so far has just under £800 in online donations and a further £180 in cash donations along the way.

Anyone wishing to support Gordon can do so by logging onto https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gordon-fishlock

