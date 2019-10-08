Valley Mayor 'brews up' during veterans' breakfast get-together

Ribble Valley Mayor Stella Brunskill "brewed up" during a breakfast get-together for former servicemen and women.

Ebenezer’s Coffee Shop at the Old Chapel in Ebenezer Terrace, Billington, is offering an exclusive breakfast get-together for former armed forces personnel from 9-30 to 11-30am every Tuesday courtesy of Veterans in Communities, one of the mayor’s chosen charities.

The charity was launched in 2012 to support East Lancashire servicemen and women returning to civilian life with complex mental health conditions or suffering social isolation.

It offers a range of activities, including walking, gardening, community work, arts and crafts, and singing, designed and delivered by former veterans, who understand the complex needs of military personnel returning to civilian life. It also offers a range of help and advice for servicemen and women who have fallen into difficulty.

The mayor, whose late husband, John, was a naval officer, and son Charles is in the army, said: “Armed forces personnel often face disadvantages in civilian life, as a result of long periods of time spent away from home, injury or specific health issues.

“So former servicemen and women are invited to pop into the Ribble Valley Veterans’ Hub at Ebenezer’s Chapel on Tuesday mornings, where they can be assured of a warm welcome and time and space to chat over breakfast.”

In 2011 Ribble Valley Borough Council awarded the Freedom of the Borough to the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment.

And in 2013 it signed an Armed Forces Community Covenant marking its pledge to support servicemen and women living in the borough, nurture public understanding and awareness of issues affecting them and promote activities aimed at integrating them into the community.