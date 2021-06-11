Valley's new hospice charity shop ready to welcome customers

The new concept shop located at 781 Whalley New Road, Wilpshire, Blackburn has a vast selection of pre-loved clothes, new prom or bridesmaid dresses that were kindly donated by Amelia’s in Clitheroe, shoes, handbags and boho style jewellery, bags, pashminas and a carefully selected number of Father's Day Gifts, including shave kits, men’s bracelets and bow ties, cufflinks and pocket squares from the Belfast Bow Company, as well as a great selection of cards.

East Lancashire Hospice Income Generation Lead, Sharon Crymble, said: “We all know the high street is changing and we wanted to give people visiting our store a great customer experience as well as a wide range of clothes, shoes, bags and accessories. We worked with a local company Blue Insignia for the shop fitting, and we are blown away with the results.

"We chose the name Daisy’s as it is the flower that is in the hospice logo and we have been absolutely over the moon by the response, both for the shop itself and for the items that are stocked."

Some of the items on offer at the charity shop. Photo credit: Shoot and Bloom Photography

She added: "It really has been a real community effort with support from shop landlord Adrian and Linda Swindlehurst, who were the postmasters of the shop previously. Adrian officially opened the shop in a ribbon cutting ceremony in memory of his mum who used the hospice services.

"Meanwhile, volunteer David Bell has given a great deal of his time to support with utilities and basically however and whenever he needed him, Eastham’s Flower Shop, Wilpshire, who have loaned us the flowers in our window display and the beautiful flowers, chocolates and well wishes of businesses round about including a beautiful flower display from Flower Shack by Sarah.

"Of course I also want to say a huge thank you to our volunteers who are also giving their time to support the shop and you will see them sporting the new style Daisy’s Apron, which is also available to purchase. The fashion show really was the jewel in the crown, and everyone was really impressed by the outfits on display."

The next step will be to introduce an online Daisy’s website page to raise funds to make sure care is continued for the patients of East Lancashire Hospice.