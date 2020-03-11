Vet's fears that Burnley has become 'epicentre of North-West' for illegal dog ear-cropping

A concerned vet has expressed his fears that Burnley has become "the epicentre of the North-West" for a worrying new trend of cropping dogs' ears.

Mr Robin Hargreaves, a senior vet at Stanley House Vets, which has branches in Burnley and Colne, said he has seen an increase in the "barbaric" practice in recent months, and believes it is being carried out illegally in East Lancashire.

An example of a dog with cropped ears

Banned in many countries including Britain the practice involves cropping a dog's ears to make them look pointy. It is associated with bull dog breeds, particularly the American bully, which can fetch thousands of pounds on the black market.

Mr Hargreaves, who described the dogs as being used as "a designer handbag on four legs", has now urged anyone with information to contact the RSPCA.

He said: "We have seen a number of dogs that have had their ears cropped over the last three or four years, but the majority of these were clearly imported from countries where it is still legal. Some may have been rescue dogs that people bought in good faith.

"However, in the last month or two I have noticed several come in to our surgeries in Burnley and Colne, which I suspect may have been done locally. There is a growing sub-culture and underground movement associated with this. The dogs are used as status symbols and are being sold for a lot of money.

"People need to be aware that this is a very painful, carried out when the dog is a puppy, and not under anaesthetic. It is barbaric abuse that needs to be stopped.

"I understand that there are some people buying these dogs who may be naive but they need to understand they are supporting abuse and criminality."

Ear cropping is illegal in the UK under the Animal Welfare Act unless it is carried out for medical reasons, and the RSPCA has urged people not to buy dogs that have been cropped.

In 2017, the RSPCA received a 157% increase in reports of canines with cropped ears, with the number of going up from just 14 in 2015 to 36.

RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines added: “Ear cropping is a process where ears are removed or surgically altered, usually for the purposes of appearance.

“We do not believe dogs should be mutilated for cosmetic purposes and we’d urge people not to buy a dog with cropped ears as - whether the process was carried out here or overseas - they still will have undergone this very painful process.”

Simon Davis (34) from Warwickshire was prosecuted at Coventry Magistrates' Court in connection with the practice. The court was tokd that one of the puppies called Kyro, was bought by Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her boyfriend, former Burnley Football Club striker Andre Gray, who now plays for Watford.

Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA'S cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.