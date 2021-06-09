Veterans to stage Armed Forces Day in Burnley

The event is the idea of the 21 veterans who are currently receiving support and rehabilitation at Burnley's Healthier Heroes project.

Keen to give something back to the community, they came up with the idea for the day that will give them the opportunity to showcase their talents, include music and Djing.

A family day, residents will also be setting up stalls selling home-made food and crafts and the cafe space will be open with holistic tents for advice and guidance and advertising space for all other local veteran groups/ business owners and other emergency services. Veterans at Healthier Heroes will also be giving talks about their experiences.

Andy Powell ,the founder of Healthier Heroes, will host an Armed Forces Day at the project later this month.

Based at Bancroft House in Elizabeth Street the day will be held on Saturday, June 26th from 10am to 8pm.