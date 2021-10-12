Video: Thriving historic Burnley church launches £10,000 appeal to help fund essential repair works

Built in 1896, St Catherine' s is a thriving church with an active community centre catering for many, from summer clubs for children to over 50s lunch clubs and drop in sessions for the homeless where they can enjoy a hot meal and take a shower.

The church secured £119,000 in grants for maintenance work that includes repair of stonework, leaking guttering and the large leaded window that is in need of essential restoration. But as the work has progressed more faults that need correcting have been found, leaving the church with a £10,000 shortfall.

A fundraising campaign has been launched and so far £710 has been raised from generous donations.

Fr. Roger Parker has appealed for help to raise £10,000 to complete essential repair work at St Catherine's Church in Burnley

Describing the restoration project as a 'massive job' the Rev Roger Parker has thanked the parishioners and residents who have already made a donation.

He said: "I would like to thank the people of Burnley for all their support and help that will hopefully help the church to continue to serve the community for another 120 years.

"The works being carried out are essential to the fabric of the building so any money that people could spare would be very much appreciated."

Part of the project involves parishioners, both past and present, being invited to buy a pane of glass for the feature window at the church that can be inscribed with the name of a loved one they have lost.

Scaffolding erected at the main window at St Catherine's Church in Burnley where repair work is taking place.

The huge project is being overseen by dedicated church warden Duncan Walsh using his architectural expertise.

The project was on paper and planned out carefully and precisely for a long time before it began and one of the most important aspects of it is that all tradesmen, apart from those doing the stonework, are from Burnley.

While the Todmorden Road church has services daily and is also a popular choice for weddings and funerals, the community centre is at the heart of it all, catering for people from Brunshaw, Fulledge and Burnley Wood areas.

Open throughout the pandemic the centre is run by a team of volunteers under the guidance of manager Helen Beech.

Clad in scaffolding for the repair work to be carried out, St Catherine's Church in Todmorden Road, Burnley

Fr. Parker added: "We are tremendously proud of what we have achieved at the community centre, it is at the heart of all we do, but, of course, this starts with the church so we are keen for the work to be completed."

To make a donation to St Catherine's fundraising please click HERE or find the church on facebook.