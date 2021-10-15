VIP re-opening for Burnley based retailer's head office 18 months after pandemic forced its closure

The support centre, which houses its office and warehouse and accommodates over 200 people, will function as a 'hot desk' environment. Colleagues will now be able to book a desk whenever they want to come in to the office, but they can still work from home too.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, who attended the opening said, “I’ll always back local businesses in Burnley and Padiham so I was delighted to open the new office hybrid hub for The Original Factory Shop in Burnley.”

Describing the last 18 months as 'challenging' managing director Phil Briggs said: "We are delighted to be able to re-open our support centre.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham (second from left) attends the re-opening of The Original Factory Shop head office