Volunteers help to plant over 550 trees in Burnley

Over 550 trees were planted just off Deer Park Road in Towneley Park as the snow began to fall.

Supporters of the campaign, which is backed by Burnley Council's Green Spaces, donated 312 trees, including self seeded oak, beech, alder and crab apple varieties, and a big vote of thanks was given to the volunteers who arranged hot drinks and cakes for the workers.

Coun. Fewings said: "Burnley Green Party has been raising funds to plant at least 500 trees this winter. We were delighted to donate more than 225 Oak trees to add to today's tally.

Green Party councillors Andy Fewings (centre) Scott Cunliffe (left) and Sarah Hall with other volunteers helped to plant 550 trees in Burnley yesterday