Volunteers help to plant over 550 trees in Burnley
Yesterday's snowfall did not deter Burnley Green Party members and councillors Scott Cunliffe, Andy Fewings and Sarah Hall from joining the 'Trees for Burnley' volunteers for the Big Plant Three.
Over 550 trees were planted just off Deer Park Road in Towneley Park as the snow began to fall.
Supporters of the campaign, which is backed by Burnley Council's Green Spaces, donated 312 trees, including self seeded oak, beech, alder and crab apple varieties, and a big vote of thanks was given to the volunteers who arranged hot drinks and cakes for the workers.
Coun. Fewings said: "Burnley Green Party has been raising funds to plant at least 500 trees this winter. We were delighted to donate more than 225 Oak trees to add to today's tally.
"Thank you to everyone who has donated so far. We are continuing to raise funds for more tree planting and there will be many more plants before March, 2022."