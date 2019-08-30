Volunteers sought to support RV residents with dementia

Would you like to do your bit for dementia?

The Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance exists to support people living with dementia and their families.

The group has been involved in setting up new groups and initiatives including lunch clubs and social groups, as well as raising awareness of the condition and putting together a valuable guide to services designed for people living with dementia.

They would love to hear from people who would like to get involved, as they have lots of ideas, and not enough people to make them come to life!

Sue Bibby, chair of RVDA, explained: “There’s so much we would like to do, but we just don’t have the people to deliver the services. We have the funds and are ready to go, we just need more enthusiastic helpers to get involved.”

If you’re interested in becoming a dementia friend, helping with awareness raising events and activities or helping to deliver some of the dementia friendly services, please get in contact.

For further information, contact Dilys Day on 01200 414549 or e-mail dilys.day@ribblevalley.gov.uk