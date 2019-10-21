Waddington rallies together for coffee morning

Cups of tea and coffee were poured and cakes baked and enjoyed as money was raised in aid of cancer support.

The ladies of Waddington Almshouses held a coffee morning to boost funds for Macmillan Cancer Research.

The ladies of Waddington Almshouses

In the week leading up to the well-organised event, the ladies were baking buns and cakes by the dozen. The morning itself dawned sunny and bright and so helped to bring out many people to the fundraiser. The total raised was £246.

A spokesman said: "Lots of people attended and supported the coffee morning. A tremendous effort for a very worthy cause."