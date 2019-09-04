Walk for Lancashire women

A charity which supports women across Lancashire has organised another fund-raising walk following the success of a similar event last year.

Covering 40 miles over two days on September 21st and 22nd the walk will be starting in Blackpool and ending with a big bash in Burnley.

Adele Helm, business development officer, said: ‘Anyone can come along, join in and #WalkwithUs.

"We’ve been overwhelmed with the response and encouragement already and the continuing support of the local businesses who are providing refreshments along the route and contributing to the cost of the products to ensure all walkers have everything they need to help them through the challenge such as waterbottles, bags, snacks and t-shirts.

"The event is open to all and we have worked hard to make it as accessible as possible to everyone.

"We welcome families, buggies, runners, fast walkers, slow walkers, wheelchair users, roller skaters. You can do a team event, a relay from centre to centre, a small part of the walk, all of the walk, or from one centre to another."

The charity has a network of centres across Lancashire that last year provided 6,500 women support in areas like mental health and wellbeing, employment and skills, money, debt and benefit advice.

All further details of the event and where to buy your tickets can be found on our website at:https://www.lancashirewomen.org/walk-with/walkwith