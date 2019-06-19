Warm tributes to cheerful Burnley Asda greeter Brenda

A hugely popular Asda worker who greeted customers with a cheery smile for many years has died at the age of 75.



Brenda de Vall (née Nelson) was well-known thoughout Burnley for her many years' service as a greeter at the store in Princess Way where her bright and colourful persona earned her many friends with shoppers and colleagues.

Such was her popularity that colleagues have set up two books of condolence in the store for customers to sign with their memories.

Bright and bubbly Brenda, who only retired at the end of last year due to deteriorating health, found the perfect role for herself when she went to work at the superstore around 10 years ago, following many years running her own first aid training business.

Her son Simon, who lives in Surrey, told the Express how his mum loved her job.

He said: "Mum was the perfect type of character for the role of greeter. She was very friendly and cheerful, and brightened the day of customers coming into the store. She was the sort of person who loved to smile.

"Mum only retired at the end of last year, but remained fiercely independent. It was a lovely touch from Asda to set up the book of condolence."

Brenda started her career working as a drainage engineer at Pendle Council, a post that led indirectly to her setting up her own first aid training business ABC First Aid Training, which operated throughout Burnley and Pendle.

Away from work, Brenda was an avid Burnley Football Club fan, last watching the Clarets against Bournemouth in April. As well as Simon, she had a daughter Suzanne and two grandchildren.

She was also a huge Cliff Richard fan, seeing him many times in concert, the last time being in Sheffield last year when she went with Suzanne.

Her funeral will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, July 5th at 3pm. Asda has said that any colleagues wishing to attend can do so.