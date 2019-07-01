Warning after fire crews called to Clitheroe park barbecue

Firefighters have issued a warning after being called to a suspected barbecue blaze in Brungerley Park in Waddington Road.

Although there was no fire when they arrived at the scene at 5pm yesterday (Sunday), park-users had been concerned by the smoke.

A spokesman for Clitheroe Fire said: "We were contacted by concerned park users who could smell a fire and see smoke everywhere. We soon discovered a man tending to a barbecue.

"Although there was no fire, we warned the man about the dangers of barbecues in parks and opens spaces, which can cause damage and leave burn marks. During the dry, hot weather there can also be the risk of the fire spreading."