West Craven Wellbeing Group open to new members

Members of West Craven Wellbeing Group raised £260 with an autumn and Christmas craft fair to celebrate two years of existence.

Since October 2017, supported by Lancashire Wellbeing Service, the group has held weekly peer-support meetings at Barnoldswick Library on Fridays between 10am and noon which founding members estimate have been attended by more than 70 people wishing to improve their health and happiness and to combat loneliness and social isolation.

Peta Jennings, who has been battling cancer during this time, explained that group members have supported each other to cope with issues including bereavement, depression, financial difficulties, accessing physical and mental health services, abuse, relationship problems, and chronic health conditions.

Peta believes the friendships she has made through the group have been key to her remarkable survival, despite undergoing two intensive courses of chemotherapy treatment.

She said: "It gets me out of the house and gives me something to focus on rather than my health. I have made true friends who make me laugh, which is a brilliant medicine."

The money raised will help to support a new craft group which meets at Barnoldswick Library each Wednesday between 10am and noon and welcomes anyone looking to make new friends and find hope, inspiration and fellowship through creativity.

Keen crafter, Lesleyanne Murray said: “I joined as I had just moved to the town and only had a few people to talk to which was hard as I was in a volatile relationship but I received so much help and comfort from the friends I made.”

Alongside the weekly craft and peer-support meetings, members have organised social events including a summer BBQ and outings.

Members believe the group has been a real life-saver for those experiencing distress and despair prior to joining and particularly since the funding to Lancashire Wellbeing Service was cut earlier this year.

New member, Ellen Martin, said: “I have felt so welcome, I love it!”

For further information email: westcravenwellbeingcraftgroup@gmail.com

Or, see West Craven Wellbeing Group and West Craven Well Being Craft Group on Facebook new members very welcome.